Razer Kishi Android Controller improves the Game Pass and Among Us experience at $55

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $54.99 shipped. Having dropped from $80, you’re looking at 32% in savings while marking the best price in several months and matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. Bringing a Nintendo Switch-like experience to your Android smartphone, Razer Kishi gives you an edge over relying on your handset’s touch controls. It clips onto the sides of your device in order to improve your gaming, be it in Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, or even Among Us and Genshin Impact. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an ergonomic grip design for getting your game on away from the console or PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,300 customers and you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

As great as the lead deal is for bringing a dedicated gaming experience for your Android handset, those with an Xbox controller in their setup can score a similar package for less. Just go pick up the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15, which will clip to your Microsoft gamepad in order to deliver an alternative physical set of controls for your smartphone. Sure it’s not as convenient as the Kishi, but will give you an edge over the competition much the same.

Though if it’s your console that could use a bit of an upgrade, don’t forget that Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller is still down to its best price in months. Delivering a series of improved controls over the more basic counterpart, this one is down to $158 right now.

Razer Kishi Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

