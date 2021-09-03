Razer Kishi Android Controller improves the Game Pass and Among Us experience at $55

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRazer
Reg. $80 $55

Amazon currently offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $54.99 shipped. Having dropped from $80, you’re looking at 32% in savings while marking the best price in several months and matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. Bringing a Nintendo Switch-like experience to your Android smartphone, Razer Kishi gives you an edge over relying on your handset’s touch controls. It clips onto the sides of your device in order to improve your gaming, be it in Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, or even Among Us and Genshin Impact. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an ergonomic grip design for getting your game on away from the console or PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,300 customers and you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

As great as the lead deal is for bringing a dedicated gaming experience for your Android handset, those with an Xbox controller in their setup can score a similar package for less. Just go pick up the  PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15, which will clip to your Microsoft gamepad in order to deliver an alternative physical set of controls for your smartphone. Sure it’s not as convenient as the Kishi, but will give you an edge over the competition much the same.

Though if it’s your console that could use a bit of an upgrade, don’t forget that Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller is still down to its best price in months. Delivering a series of improved controls over the more basic counterpart, this one is down to $158 right now.

Razer Kishi Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware...
Satechi’s sitewide Labor Day sale takes 15% off e...
LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Blu...
Save 25% on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extract...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Acer gaming laptop Gold Box goes live with up to $155 o...
Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Labor Day 4K TV deals: 65-inch Google TV $600 off, LG O...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46, AirTag Loop $16, more

20% off Learn More

OtterBox launches new MagSafe mobile gaming clip for iPhone 12 and Xbox controllers

2021 low

Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller hits lowest price in months at $158 (Reg. $180)

$158 Learn More

Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase with 90 mins of upcoming 2021 titles

Save 30%

Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware sets and more from $28

From $28 Learn More

Satechi’s sitewide Labor Day sale takes 15% off entire collection of Apple accessories

Learn More
30% off

LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Bluetooth speaker from $19 (30% off)

From $19 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender at under $113

$113 Learn More