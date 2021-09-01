Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller hits lowest price in months at $158 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Elite Series 2 Xbox Wireless Controller for $157.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks a 2021 low and is the best price that we’ve tracked outside of a few drops below $150 from early last year. Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller is the best input method for anyone on Xbox or even when playing some PC games. It utilizes USB-C for charging and wired gaming, while Bluetooth is there for those who prefer a wire-free experience. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery here, providing up to 40-hours of gameplay before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to use this with your gaming desktop, then you’ll need Bluetooth in order to connect it. Well, those without Bluetooth will want to consider Microsoft’s official Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10. It’s available on Amazon for $25 and allows you to connect your controller to any Windows 10 PC.

Ready to take your PC gaming setup to the next level? If so, consider picking up Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse which is currently going for $85 at Amazon, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, other Logitech gear is on sale from $100, so you’ll want to check out our roundup for more information. Also, don’t forget that we’re tracking deals on laptops and desktops at up to $650 off.

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox elite wireless controller series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox 1 and Windows 10 devices

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox 1, Windows 10

