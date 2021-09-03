Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD now $269.50 (Reg. $320+), more from $80

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $269.73 shipped. Originally $500, this one typically fetches closer to $320 or so these days with today’s offer being the lowest we can find and second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. Powered by Samsung V-NAND technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s M.2 NVMe interface is ideal for “tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K/3D content designers.” It can move data at up to 3,500MB/s with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that “automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.” Ships with a 5-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers. Head below for some deals on the smaller capacity models as well. 

A more affordable 2TB integral SSD solution would be the Crucial P2 2TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 model. It sells for $240.50 shipped at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from nearly 10,000 customer reviews. It’s not quite as fast at 2,400MB/s, but it will certainly get the job done otherwise and at an even more affordable price tag. 

More Samsung SSD deals:

We are also still tracking some great deals on the even less pricey Samsung 870 QVO SSDs with offers starting from $110 on the 1TB configuration. But for more NVMe M.2 options, dive into our previous PNY roundup for options starting from $80 and with up to $120 in savings

More on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD:

  • INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers
  • BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read

