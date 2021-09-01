Samsung’s 870 QVO SSD brings 2TB of internal storage to your setup at $167 (Save 27%)

Amazon now offers the Samsung 870 QVO SATA 2.5-inch 2TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $167.60 shipped. Saving you up to 27% from its usual going rate, the price has been dropping as of late before arriving at the second-best discount to date that’s also $6 under our previous mention. Ideal for boosting the storage pool on your PC or even a NAS, this the 870 QVO arrives as one of Samsung’s latest SSDs. Its 560MB/s transfer speeds make this a pretty solid offering for pairing with a faster NVMe drive to offload games and other large files from the boot disk. Over 9,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, those who can make out with less storage than the lead deal will be able to benefit from the 1TB version of Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD at $110. While the capacity isn’t going to be as large, you’re netting plenty of savings in the process to supplement your machine with some additional storage. Features are nearly identical otherwise, making for a more budget-friendly option to expand the storage pool.

While you’re working on the streaming setup or battlestation, go have a look at our PC gaming guide for some additional gear that’s of course, also on sale. LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors have dropped in price to new all-time lows from $447, and are joined by a series of gaming laptops headlined by Razer’s new Book 13 with Thunderbolt 4 at $160 off.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

