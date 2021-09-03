Thrustmaster’s latest racing wheel has an integrated display, magnetic pedals, more

Racing games are a blast. They let you try to pull off all sorts of crazy shenanigans without taking them onto the actual road where it can put your life or someone else’s at risk. Using a game controller can take away much of the realism, however, which is why several companies make steering wheels and pedals. Thrustmaster T248 is the latest to catch our attention, and it takes things even further with an integrated Race Dashboard Display that can display more than 20 different driving statistics. The wheel is parked with a new T3PM pedal set that boasts “thousandth-of-a-second precision.” Continue reading to learn more.

An integrated display headlines Thrustmaster T248

It takes just a matter of seconds of looking at the new Thrustmaster T248 to identify it has a premium build. The wheel is wrapped in leather, and the T3PM pedal set looks great. Across the wheel, you will find up to 25 action buttons, ensuring you can complete control of whatever road lays ahead. The integrated Race Dashboard Display on Thrustmaster T248 sets this wheel apart from the competition.

With it, game developers can allow drivers to display all sorts of vehicle statistics on the wheel, leaving you with a more authentic dashboard look and feel. Gear ratio, speed, number of laps, driver’s position, and best time are just a few examples of what players will be able to pick from. Several game titles have already committed to support for Thrustmaster T248, with Dirt 5, Farming Simulator, Wreckfest, and many more making the list.

Pricing and availability

The new Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel with magnetic pedals is now available for pre-order at several retailers. Interested parties will need to set aside $399.99, which happens to be on par with the list price of other high-end steering wheel and pedal sets. Undoubtedly, the integrated Thrustmaster Race Dashboard Display will give this new release a leg up on the competition.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, it has been a while since I’ve dove into a realistic racing game. That being said, I have owned steering wheel and pedal sets in the past and can tell you firsthand just how much more fun and immersive it makes the experience.

Having finally gotten my hands on a new Xbox, I’m tempted to pull the trigger, but, unfortunately, I’ll have to take a different route since Thrustmaster T248 only works with PC and PlayStation consoles. I may have to settle for TMX or something similar.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!