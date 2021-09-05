Netatmo’s Outdoor Floodlight Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at low of $59 off

Amazon now offers the Netatmo Outdoor Smart Security Camera for $290.76 shipped. Usually fetching $350, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low with $59 in savings attached while also beating our previous mention by $9. Having just been updated with HomeKit Secure Video earlier this spring, Netatmo’s smart home security camera delivers 1080p recording to your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup alongside some other tricks that are up its sleeve. The weather-resistant housing also has an integrated floodlight that pairs with a 105-dB siren to help bring some extra peace of mind into the equation. Over 300 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At the $291 price point, or really any other, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit-enabled floodlight on the market period. Though if that Siri integration is negotiable, the all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro at $250 is a pretty compelling alternative. While not as sleek, this alternative is backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt assembly for even more robust coverage of your outdoor space alongside three tunable LED panels to illuminate your yard.

Though another option worth keeping in mind is Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Plus, which is on sale for only the second time since launching earlier in the year. Arriving at the $149 price point, this is a more affordable solution than either of the other models above that works with Alexa alongside the great Ring ecosystem.

Netatmo Outdoor Smart Camera features:

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera can distinguish people, animals and cars and gives you access to all its features without charging any subscription fees. Receive alerts in real time and take action if an intruder trespasses your property. The Camera alerts you via your smartphone when an unknown person or vehicle is detected on your property. The Smart Outdoor Camera has a built-in smart lighting system and is easy to install by replacing an existing light.

