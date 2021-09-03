Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Plus drops in price for only second time at $149 (Save $30), more

B&H now offers the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $149 shipped. Down from the usual $179 price tag that you’ll find right now at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount since launching in May and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Expanding the outer reaches of your Ring setup, its new Floodlight Cam packs a weather-resistant design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor with 140-degree field of view. Alongside its built-in 105 dB siren, there’s also a pair of motion-activated floodlights for adding an extra piece of security into the equation. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the front porch protection that also happens to be on sale is the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 at B&H. Down from $60, this is matching the second-best offer to date. This more affordable offering ditches the floodlight capabilities and switches up the emphasis to the front door. Still delivering much of the same Alexa integration and motion alerts, this one records in 1080p and integrates with all of the other Ring devices, as well. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

Otherwise, don’t forget that an Amazon low has returned on the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which has dropped in price ahead of the holiday season. Down to $140, you’re looking at a more feature-packed offering for the front door including Privacy Zones, dual band Wi-Fi support, and more.

More on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus:

The black weather-resistant Floodlight Cam Wired Plus from Ring enables you to monitor an outdoor area. This camera captures 1080p resolution video from a wide 140° horizontal field of view. It features dual motion-activated LED floodlights, customizable motion detection, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a 105 dB siren to deter intruders.

