Amazon starts the week with latest Echo speakers and displays on sale from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Echo smart speakers and displays, headlined by the All-new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for $130, today’s offer is only the second notable discount to date and matching the all-time low at $30 off. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 6,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $20.

Other Echo speaker and display discounts:

If you’re more of an Assistant fan, going with the discount we spotted this morning on the Google Nest Wifi mesh system at $229 is worth a look. With two nodes that each double as a smart speaker, you’ll benefit from improved Wi-Fi on top of its smart home integration and $70 in savings.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

