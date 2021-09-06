Anker’s all-new PowerWave Go charger sees first discount to $153 with our exclusive code

Anker is now partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of the brand’s latest accessories. Via its official Amazon storefront, you can now score the all-new Anker PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Charging Stand for $152.99 shipped. Just apply our exclusive code 9TO5TOYS83 at checkout in order to lock-in the sale. Having launched back in July, this is marking the very first discount on the recent release with 15% in savings and a new all-time low.

Arriving as the most capable charger from Anker yet, its new PowerWave Go packs in three different ways to refuel the devices in your Apple kit. Powered by one of the new 45W Nano II GaN chargers, it can handle charging up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Living up to its Go naming scheme, Anker’s new flagship charger sports a main upright 10W Qi charging stand that also doubles as a 10,000mAh power bank. That then pairs with a secondary 5W Qi pad that’s design to cradle your AirPods while wirelessly refueling them. And to round out the package, there’s an Apple Watch charging puck that fits into the USB-C port on the dock itself as well as the power bank for topping off at home or while on-the-go.

We found the entire package to be well worth the price in our hands-on review, and today’s discount only makes that an even better value. So don’t forget to apply our exclusive code to drop the price down to $153.

Anker PowerWave Go features:

Fast charge your Apple Watch as well as 2 other devices at the same time. Works with Qi-compatible phones, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro wireless charging cases. Easily detach the wireless portable charger or Apple Watch charging module to give your devices a power boost when you’re out and about. Don’t worry about taking off your case whenever you have to charge. PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand is able to transmit power directly through protective cases

