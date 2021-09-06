Arlo smart home cameras, HomeKit systems, video doorbells, more on sale from $100

The Labor Day discounts are now carrying over to Arlo’s popular lineup of smart home security cameras, as a series of notable price cuts at Amazon have now gone live. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is a 3-pack of Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras at $251.20. Usually fetching $350, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with $99 in savings attached while coming within $11 of the all-time low set just once before. Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera provide a great entry point for getting in on some elevated smart home security thanks to the hubless designs that pair right to your Wi-Fi. Alongside a weather-resistant package, you can expect around 6-month battery life per camera. There’s also 1080p recording that can send feeds to Alexa or Assistant on top of the companion smartphone app. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable Arlo camera deals:

Over the weekend, we saw a notable discount go live on Netatmo’s Outdoor Floodlight Camera to join all of the other Labor Day markdowns in our smart home guide. Delivering a new all-time low in the process, this camera comes equipped with HomeKit Secure Video and is $59 off the going rate.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera features:

Protection for every home and family. Capture the details in full 1080p HD video for a clearer picture, day or night. Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. The Arlo Essential is wire-free and weather-resistant to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect camera view.

