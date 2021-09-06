Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new all-time low at $400 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for $399.99 shipped. Saving you $80 from the usual price that this recent release launched at earlier this spring, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, only the second time on sale, and a new all-time low. Fittingly from the newest addition to the ASUS Chromebook like, its Flip C433 arrives with a 2-in-1 design centered around a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. The entire package is powered by a core M3 processor that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And to round out the back to school upgrade, there are a pair of USB-C ports which arrive alongside a USB-A slot and microSD card input. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 415 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it away from the desk be it in the classroom this fall or just on the couch. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 14-inch Chromebook.

Though if your workflow could benefit from a desktop machine, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the new HP Chromebase AiO. On sale for the very first time, this unique Chrome OS desktop arrives with a rotating 22-inch screen and is now $50 off the going rate.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

14 inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge display featuring ultra-narrow bezels (5mm thin) around each side of the display that allows for a 14-inch screen to fit in the body of a 13-inch laptop footprint. The Full HD display has a durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor (up to 3.4 GHz) for super-fast and snappy performance. If you use a ton of tabs or run lots of apps, this has the power to get it all done with ease.

