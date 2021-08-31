HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen sees first discount at $50 off

HP is now offering its 22-inch Chromebase AiO for $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $550, you’re looking at the very first notable price cut to date with $50 in savings attached. Having just launched earlier this month, the new HP Chromebase arrives to give Chrome OS a desktop design. The all-in-one design arrives with a 21.5-inch 1080p display that mounts to a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Rated 5/5 stars so far and our launch coverage has some additional details.

If you’d like to bring Chrome OS to the workstation but with a display of your choosing, going with the Acer Chromebox is a more affordable solution. While it’s not as powerful or quite as stylish in the design department, it will deliver much of the same experience otherwise at a $211 price point. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating, too.

Or for those who’s setup could use more of an Apple emphasis, we’re still tracking a $99 discount on the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. This will deliver a pretty compelling way to get work done this fall semester, especially when paired with the new Twelve South mini StayGo USB-C hub that just launched this morning.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

