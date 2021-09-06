Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine ups your morning coffee game at a low of $105

Woot is offering the Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine for $104.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $200 with Amazon currently offering it at $130. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked by $25. If you’re ready to take your coffee game to the next level, this is it. With a high-pressure Italian pump and powerful “Thermal Cool heating system,” this espresso maker is ready to deliver the perfect brew every time. There’s a 360-degree dry steam wand and also both single and double cup filter baskets. It also features a gorgeous design that’s both metal and wood, built to match any decor. The compact form factor, as well, will easily fit on any counter. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings today, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. Firstly, it never hurts to have a spare tamper, which costs just $10 at Amazon. Secondly, you’ll really want to consider picking up a second steaming pitcher for $11. While today’s lead deal does ship with each of these, once you use one and need to run the dirty one through the dishwasher, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need a midday pick-me-up.

For another way to upgrade your kitchen, check out Ninja’s 2-basket dual zone 8-quart air fryer. Today, it’s available for $100 Prime shipped, which is an $80 discount from its normal price thanks to being in refurbished condition. You’ll also get a 90-day warranty with your purchase for peace of mind. This is a great tool for yout kitchen that’ll deliver a great cooking experience for a variety of meals.

More on the Brim Espresso Machine:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.

Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removeable for easy cleaning

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!