Ninja’s 2-basket dual zone 8-quart air fryer drops to $100 Prime shipped today (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Today only, Woot is now offering the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $160 in new condition at Amazon and Target, today’s offer is up to $80 off and the most affordable way to score Ninja’s dual-sided air fryer solution. DualZone technology and a pair of air frying baskets allow you to cook “two foods, two ways, at the same time,” with a family-sized 8-quart capacity. This is also a multi-function cooker that can broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with a 105- to 450-degree temperature range, along with the air frying capabilities. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can score a brand new Instant Pot Vortex Plus for $100 right now, but it’s a smaller 6-quart model that won’t bring the DualZone air frying into the mix. But if you can get away with a smaller option for side dishes and solo meals, score a this Chefman TurboFry model at $36.50 and call it a day. 

But you’ll wan tot swing by our previous air fryer roundup for additional models starting from $70 as well as our home goods guide for even more kitchenware and household essentials. Highlights there include this 6-pack of Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters, the AeroGarden Labor Day sale with up to 35% off indoor garden kits, and the ongoing Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker deals

More on the Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer:

  • The first air fryer with 2 independent baskets that lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, not back to back like a traditional single-basket air fryer
  • DualZone Technology features Smart Finish feature for cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and a Match Cook button to easily copy settings across zones for full 8-qt capacity
  • 6 customizable programs: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate
  • XL 8-quart air fryer capacity lets you fit mains and sides at the same time for making quick family meals, or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or chicken wings

