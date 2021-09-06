Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, Under Armour, Saucony, adidas, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Dri-FIT Hybrid 10.5-inch Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $65. The salmon color is also a great option for the end of summer and pairs nicely with all of your golf polos, t-shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. The stretch infused fabric is also nice for your golf swing and its sweat-wicking as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

