New Bose Smart Soundbar 900 brings Dolby Atmos + PhaseGuide tech to your home theater

Bose today announced the Smart Soundbar 900, a Dolby Atmos-enabled sound bar that delivers the company’s proprietary Spacial Technology to your home theater for the “Ultimate All-in-One Wireless Speaker.” While Bose already has the Soundbar 700, the new Smart Soundbar 900 is replacing it as the flagship all-in-one powerhouse for the company. Sporting Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and even support for Alexa and Assistant voice control, this sound bar is poised to take a solid seat in the high-end home theater game. Sound interesting? Head below for a more detailed look.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is set to deliver a high-end experience in any home theater

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is ready to give any home theater an upgrade. Measuring just 2.3-inches high by 4-inches deep, the 41-inch, wide oval-shaped design is both sleek and stunning. There’s a wraparound metal grille, tight seams, clean lines, and a “polished, impact-resistant tempered glass top” in tow for the looks. Plus, Bose designed it to fit underneath TVs 50-inches or larger, which is a majority of what most homeowners have.

Dolby Atmos with PhaseGuide technology is in tow for a room-filling sound stage

Bose also wanted to bring Dolby Atmos to its lineup to create overhead sound but in a unique way. This comes from Bose’s PhaseGuide technology that can add another dimension to its sound, which comes from “precisely placing and pinning distinct sound to the right and left where there are no speakers.” This is crucial to a room-filling experience, as without it, you only really have audio coming from the front and top of your setup. The PhaseGuide technology effectively simulates whole-room speaker setups through just a single sound bar.

Smart home tie-ins work with every ecosystem

You’ll also find that the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers compatibility with Apple, Amazon, and Google. That’s right, AirPlay 2 is available for latency-free streaming, while Spotify Connect allows for easy music listening. When it comes to voice control, both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in, with the latter even being able to take and make calls.

It also functions with existing Bose bass modules and rear speakers if you want a more traditional setup and even ties in with multi-room and whole-home systems if you already have one of those set up.

While a bit pricey, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is poised to become a staple of high-end home theater setups

Coming in at $899 for pre-order on Amazon and shipping on September 24, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 isn’t a low-cost home theater upgrade in the least. But, with a 5.1.2-channel audio setup, expandability, and all the technology that Bose has to offer, it’s a compelling option for those seeking a high-end home theater system.

9to5Toys‘ take

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is expensive, for sure. But, I’m intrigued by the PhaseGuide technology that supposedly simulates left and right speakers without them being there. If it works anything like Dolby Atmos, it’ll be magical at the least. I’m still blown away by how something can sound like it’s on top of me when there are no speakers there. While I won’t be picking up this unit, it’s something I’ll recommend all check out who are in the market for high-end home theater gear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!