Get a workout in at the desk with the Cubii JR1 elliptical at $230 (Save 26%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now discounting the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical to $229.99 shipped. Down from its usual $309 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, marks only the second notable discount, and is a new all-time low. Delivering an easy way to workout while at the desk, Cubii’s elliptical can be used while you sit and get work done. Alongside its onboard display for tracking progress, there’s also added adjustable resistance so it can handle the needs of more casual users and workout veterans alike. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great addition to your workout regimen is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at $20. Using your savings to grab one of these alongside the elliptical will help you measure results of your workouts and even connects to your smartphone for monitoring stats over time. Not to mention, over 40,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in our fashion guide to outfit your workout wardrobe with some new gear. This morning saw a particularly notable sale go live at Luluemon with up to 50% off its popular t-shirts, joggers, and other apparel. Check out all of our highlights from the sale right here.

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical features:

Leading compact and ergonomic mini elliptical that lets you workout or rehab while you sit at home or the office. The smooth gliding motion can be switched between 8 resistance levels to increase desk exercise as you gain strength. Enjoy your favorite show, read your current book, and stay productive at work all while you Cubii without the worry of distraction!

