Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulbs see rare discounts from $40 + White Ambiance at $13

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $44.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the first notable price cut in over five months and the third-best price of the year. Also available in a 2-pack that drops the price down to $39.99 each. Whether you’re just getting started with the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of the best options on the market. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb, which also happens to be on sale right now. While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, you can score these for $12.99 each, down form the usual $15 price tag to mark the best price since April. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But if the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

Then don’t forget that you can still save on a selection of other Philips Hue releases in its ongoing mix and match sale. Taking an extra 15% off a selection of lamps, bulbs, lightstrips, and more, this sale is delivering rare markdowns on the brand’s gear that hardly ever goes on sale. Get all of the details as well as our top picks right here.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the (free) Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)).

