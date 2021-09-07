Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection has happy home decor you’ll love

Pottery Barn has collaborated with Peanuts to make Halloween delightful. This fun collection features an array of items for your home including indoor and outdoor decor. The line features 15 new items with pricing starting at $29. Plus, Pottery Barn is currently offering free delivery on orders of $99 or more with code LABORDAY at checkout. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Pottery Barn x Peanuts collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Timex x Coca Cola collection with three new vintage styles.

Bright stuff from Pottery Barn x Peanuts

Light up your lawn with the Peanuts Lit Football Scene that features handmade lit figures of Charlie Brown and Lucy playing football. This is a perfect way to spruce up your yard for fall. It features 70 string lights and was designed for both indoor or outdoor use.

Give your trick-or-treaters a Snoopy-sized welcome with the Peanuts Lit Snoopy with Boo Sign Light Up. This Snoopy includes 100 string lights, and glitter has also been added to make him really pop.

No tricks, just treats

Serve your guests festive treats with the Peanuts Stoneware Salad Plates. Each plate in this set of four has a different scene of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and friends enjoying fall activities, like visiting the pumpkin patch. The plates have pops of orange and yellow for a fall theme and are dishwasher and microwave safe.

You can also serve your guests yummy Halloween candy in the Peanuts Pumpkin Shaped Stoneware Serving Bowl. This bow features a matte orange glazed finish that features a recognizable design including Charlie Brown’s black zig-zag shirt stripe. The bowl would also make a nice centerpiece decoration as well and is priced at just $29.

Welcome home, Snoopy

Give your guest a Charlie Brown and Snoopy welcome with this adorable doormat. Both Snoopy and Charlie are dancing on the welcome mat and it features a neutral coloring to match with any fall home decor. This mat is priced at $39 and will give your guests a warm welcome.

