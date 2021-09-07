Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor drops in price for second time to $220

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
New low $220

Amazon now offers the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor (2021) for $219.99 shipped. Having just launched at the start of August with a $250 price tag and still usually fetching as much, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut and a new all-time low at $30 off. As the latest addition to the Samsung M series monitor lineup, its recent release arrives with all of the same smart functionality as before but in a new white finish. Everything is centered around a 27-inch 1080p panel which pairs with built-in streaming media access, AirPlay 2, and more. Onboard Bluetooth lets you pair a mouse and keyboard right to the M5 monitor, and a pair of dual HDMI ports round out the package for hooking up your own devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

While the sleek new white finish is only available on the 27-inch model, going with the smaller 24-inch Samsung M5 Monitor lets you save some extra cash. Down to $196, this display will still let you enjoy all of the streaming prowess on the lead deal, just in a more compact package. Ideal for a secondary display at your workstation or just for those with limited space, this is still quite the capable monitor.

Though while we’re talking impressive displays, it is hard to overlook Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Arriving with a Liquid Retina XDR screen, this portable offering delivers unmatched picture quality and is now matching the Amazon low at $100 off.

Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor features:

Complement any space. The super slim monitor depth and 2.5mm metal stand seamlessly blends into any setup, minimizing desk footprint and maximizing workspace for creativity and comfort. The borderless, clean white design also provides a sleek, understated style to improve any interior setting. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controll...
Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hits new low at $...
Save on Govee Wi-Fi smart plugs, Bluetooth meat thermom...
Wyze Cam V3 goes on sale for first time in months at $3...
Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $3...
KitchenAid All Purpose Shears and sheath now within cen...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip delivers a folding Androi...
Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates...
Show More Comments

Related

$1,000 off

LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

$1,339+ Learn More
Save $105

LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall to best prices yet from $447 (Save $105)

From $447 Learn More
New low

VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 58-inch Smart TV sees first discount at up to $290 off, more

From $380 Learn More
New ow

Sony’s PS5-ready 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 120Hz refresh rates at $200 off (New low)

$200 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $7 (Save 59%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, more

from $40 Learn More