Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor drops in price for second time to $220

Amazon now offers the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor (2021) for $219.99 shipped. Having just launched at the start of August with a $250 price tag and still usually fetching as much, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut and a new all-time low at $30 off. As the latest addition to the Samsung M series monitor lineup, its recent release arrives with all of the same smart functionality as before but in a new white finish. Everything is centered around a 27-inch 1080p panel which pairs with built-in streaming media access, AirPlay 2, and more. Onboard Bluetooth lets you pair a mouse and keyboard right to the M5 monitor, and a pair of dual HDMI ports round out the package for hooking up your own devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

While the sleek new white finish is only available on the 27-inch model, going with the smaller 24-inch Samsung M5 Monitor lets you save some extra cash. Down to $196, this display will still let you enjoy all of the streaming prowess on the lead deal, just in a more compact package. Ideal for a secondary display at your workstation or just for those with limited space, this is still quite the capable monitor.

Though while we’re talking impressive displays, it is hard to overlook Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Arriving with a Liquid Retina XDR screen, this portable offering delivers unmatched picture quality and is now matching the Amazon low at $100 off.

Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor features:

Complement any space. The super slim monitor depth and 2.5mm metal stand seamlessly blends into any setup, minimizing desk footprint and maximizing workspace for creativity and comfort. The borderless, clean white design also provides a sleek, understated style to improve any interior setting. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time

