Streamline your pantry with seven airtight food storage containers for $16.50 (Save 36%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering the 7-pack of Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers for $16.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight containers. You’ll garner seven units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-quality food-grade plastic. Your money will buy one tall, two medium, two small, and two mini containers. These will undoubtedly help you declutter the look of your pantry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Quickly clean your new containers whenever the need arises with Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. I use one at home and cannot recommend it highly enough. Having garnered nearly 8,000 reviews so far, a majority of homeowners seem to agree with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars so far.

Once you’re finished with this deal, we’ve got several more you may be interested in. For instance, we just published a few air fryer markdowns that are now priced from $40. You can also cash in on Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush at $121 alongside its high-pressure dual shower head for $21.50.

Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers features:

  • Keep your food dry and safe with The SESENO Plastic Food Storage Containers
  • Airtight easy lock lids to seal the container firmly and protect your food from pests, as well as moisture and air oxidization.
  • Made of high-quality food grade plastic, BPA-Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials.

