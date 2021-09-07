Streamline your pantry with seven airtight food storage containers for $16.50 (Save 36%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering the 7-pack of Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers for $16.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight containers. You’ll garner seven units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-quality food-grade plastic. Your money will buy one tall, two medium, two small, and two mini containers. These will undoubtedly help you declutter the look of your pantry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Quickly clean your new containers whenever the need arises with Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. I use one at home and cannot recommend it highly enough. Having garnered nearly 8,000 reviews so far, a majority of homeowners seem to agree with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars so far.

Once you’re finished with this deal, we’ve got several more you may be interested in. For instance, we just published a few air fryer markdowns that are now priced from $40. You can also cash in on Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush at $121 alongside its high-pressure dual shower head for $21.50.

Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers features:

Keep your food dry and safe with The SESENO Plastic Food Storage Containers

Airtight easy lock lids to seal the container firmly and protect your food from pests, as well as moisture and air oxidization.

Made of high-quality food grade plastic, BPA-Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials.

