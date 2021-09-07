Streamline your pantry with seven airtight food storage containers for $16.50 (Save 36%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering the 7-pack of Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers for $16.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight containers. You’ll garner seven units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-quality food-grade plastic. Your money will buy one tall, two medium, two small, and two mini containers. These will undoubtedly help you declutter the look of your pantry. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers features:
- Keep your food dry and safe with The SESENO Plastic Food Storage Containers
- Airtight easy lock lids to seal the container firmly and protect your food from pests, as well as moisture and air oxidization.
- Made of high-quality food grade plastic, BPA-Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials.
