Waterpik Fusion 2.0 combo water flosser electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $121 (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHome Goodswaterpik
Reg. $200 $121

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush for $121 shipped. Regularly $200 and typically fetching in the $185 range, it is currently marked down to $149 at Walmart with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is essentially a full-on electric toothbrush with a built-in Waterpik Water Flosser for dual action cleaning. It has three modes to choose from (brush, floss, brush floss) as well as 10 water flosser pressure settings, and more. It also ships with pair of brush head covers and the “deluxe toothbrush travel case” alongside the 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just a basic electric toothbrush you need, score a Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for $20 Prime shipped and save a ton. In fact, you could grab this toothbrush and the highly-rated H2ofloss Water Flosser at $35 and still make out for much less than today’s lead deal. It’s not an all-in-one system nor is it quite as elegant as the Waterpik solution above, but it will get a similar job done for much less. 

Check out this ongoing deal on Waterpik’s High-Pressure Dual Shower Head, then head over to our fashion deal hub to complete your fall wardrobe refresh at a discount. Just this morning we saw a new Lululemon fall markdown sale with up to 50% in savings and you’ll find loads more where that came from right here

More on the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0:

  • BRUSH FLOSS AT THE SAME TIME: Sonic-Fusion combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser
  • CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association
  • 3 MODES: Brush, Floss, Brush Floss, at the push of a button

