Refresh your old air fryer from $40 today: Bella touchscreen, Instant, Ninja, more up to 40% off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 4-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also now among the most affordable 4-quart options out there from a trusted brand with solid ratings. Alongside the touchscreen controls, this model can cook up to 3.3-pounds of golden crispy food without using any oil. The adjustable temperature range options (90- to 400-degrees), 1500-watts of power, and 60-minute timer are also joined by broil, bake, roast, and reheat settings as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More air fryer deals below.

We would normally look towards one of the affordable and highly-rated Chefman TurboFry models as a more affordable alternative. But even the much smaller 2-quart option is going for $5 more than today’s lead deal at twice the size.

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Digital touchscreen control, adjustable temperature from 90°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

