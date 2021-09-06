Waterpik’s High-Pressure Dual Shower Head plunges to new low of $21.50 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the Waterpik High-Pressure Dual Shower Head for $21.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this shower head has been selling for around $34 since June, and even more prior to that. This works out to at least 37% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom, this dual shower head kit is an affordable and easy-to-achieve solution. You’ll get a fixed unit alongside a handheld head, both of which can be used individually or at the same time. A 5-foot hose is also included and will make it a cinch to reach just about anywhere in your shower. This unit “installs in minutes on any standard shower arm.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today's savings will easily cover this soap dispenser at under $8 Prime shipped. Like the faucet above, the dispenser portion is outfitted with stainless steel. The body ditches plastic for glass, giving the entire piece a premium look and feel. With more than 9,000 reviews, this popular offering wields an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Waterpik High-Pressure Dual Shower Head features:

POWERPULSE MASSAGE SHOWERHEAD: High-pressure 2.5 GPM flow and dual shower heads offer 12 spray settings — 6 from each shower head, including Power Pulse shower massage

THERAPEUTIC STRENGTH SHOWER MASSAGE: PowerPulse Massage is clinically shown to help soothe muscle tension, increase flexibility, and promote restful sleep

3-IN-1 SHOWER: Included 3-way diverter lets you choose the overhead rain shower head, hand held shower head with hose, or both showers at once

