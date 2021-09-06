Waterpik’s High-Pressure Dual Shower Head plunges to new low of $21.50 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonHome Goodswaterpik
37% off $21.50

Amazon is offering the Waterpik High-Pressure Dual Shower Head for $21.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this shower head has been selling for around $34 since June, and even more prior to that. This works out to at least 37% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom, this dual shower head kit is an affordable and easy-to-achieve solution. You’ll get a fixed unit alongside a handheld head, both of which can be used individually or at the same time. A 5-foot hose is also included and will make it a cinch to reach just about anywhere in your shower. This unit “installs in minutes on any standard shower arm.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this soap dispenser at under $8 Prime shipped. Like the faucet above, the dispenser portion is outfitted with stainless steel. The body ditches plastic for glass, giving the entire piece a premium look and feel. With more than 9,000 reviews, this popular offering wields an average 4.7/5 star rating.

If you like the deal above, our home goods guide is a great place to find similar offers. Recent additions range from Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine at $105 to this nice selection of Anker robotic vacuums from $140. Other notable markdowns include Ninja’s 8-quart air fryer for $100 alongside this 9-drawer dresser at $96 shipped.

Waterpik High-Pressure Dual Shower Head features:

  • POWERPULSE MASSAGE SHOWERHEAD: High-pressure 2.5 GPM flow and dual shower heads offer 12 spray settings — 6 from each shower head, including Power Pulse shower massage
  • THERAPEUTIC STRENGTH SHOWER MASSAGE: PowerPulse Massage is clinically shown to help soothe muscle tension, increase flexibility, and promote restful sleep
  • 3-IN-1 SHOWER: Included 3-way diverter lets you choose the overhead rain shower head, hand held shower head with hose, or both showers at once

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

waterpik

About the Author

Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip and camera d...
Save up to 30% on LEGO Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, Tec...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen ...
UGREEN’s USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter falls unde...
SK hynix 3,500MB/s Gold NVMe M.2 SSDs now starting from...
BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees...
Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR rou...
Let Apple Health keep tidy weight loss records for you ...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Govee’s Immersion TV RGBIC LED strip and camera ditch the Hue Play/Lightstrip tax at $58

$58 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on LEGO Star Wars, Mario, Minecraft, Technic, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

from $20 Learn More
20% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen for $280 shipped (Save 20%)

$280 Learn More
30% off

UGREEN’s USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter falls under $10, more from $5.50 (Up to 30% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Reg. $275

SK hynix 3,500MB/s Gold NVMe M.2 SSDs now starting from $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $275)

From $60 Learn More
Second-best

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector sees notable $50 price cut

$50 off Learn More
37% off

Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR routers at lows from $74

From $74 Learn More