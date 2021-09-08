Baxton Studio unleashes new mid-century modern Hartman furniture collection from $140

While there are a lot of furniture pieces up for grabs at Amazon, many would agree that only a fraction of the items listed have an eye-catching design. The same can be said for just about every product category out there, making it all the more refreshing to find something with a sleek look. For some, the new Hartman furniture collection from Baxton Studio may fall into this group. We’ve identified six reasonably-priced new releases that range from a coffee table to a TV stand, dressers and even a shoe cabinet. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

Baxton Studio Hartman Coffee Table

The new Baxton Studio Hartman Coffee Table has to be one of our favorite pieces in the collection. As with all of the new Hartman offerings, it boasts a walnut brown finish that’s bound to bring a splash of mid-century modern into your space. Two drawers in addition to a shelf up top team up to provide quite a bit of usable storage, with measurements that span 22.25 by 38 by 14.75 inches. This piece is currently listed at Amazon for $140.31.

Baxton Studio Hartman TV Stand

Next up, we’ve got the new Baxton Studio Hartman TV Stand. It spans 15.6 by 62.25 by 19.25 inches, providing plenty of room for most television sizes. There are two open shelves along the right-hand side beside two doors that offer a similar setup inside. An integrated cable management hole aims to simplify the setup process for game consoles, streaming media players, and more. The new Baxton Studio Hartman TV Stand is now available for order and can be purchased at $201.90.

Baxton Studio Hartman Dressers

From chests to a shoe cabinet, there are a total of four new Baxton Studio Hartman dressers for shoppers to consider. The shoe cabinet can hold 12 pairs and costs $168.75, while three-, five-, and six-drawer dressers are priced at $184.45, $268.93, and $315.77, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you are like me, mid-century modern furniture pieces tend to catch your eye. This is certainly the case with the latest offerings that have joined the Baxton Studio furniture lineup. I would love to have this style sprinkled throughout my home, and thankfully it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to do so. With pricing that kicks off at $140, these clock in at a cost that’s well below what you would generally expect.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!