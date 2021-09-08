ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

YBintech US ESR Authorized (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack ESR Cloud AirTag Cases for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Use code B6RL9E7C at checkout to redeem the special price. However, you can also knock the price down to $3.60 per 2-pack when you purchase a pair of them from this landing page and apply the code above. Regularly up to $10 for a pair of them, this is at least 50% off, as much as 65% off, and the lowest total we can find. Mentioned in our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there, these silicone covers feature a “flexible, tough, and grippy” texture as well as a nice keychain clip so you can attach them to just about anything. The light branding throughout is joined by a 4+ star rating from over 750 Amazon customers as well. More deals and details below.

YBintech US via Amazon is also offering the ESR Adhesive AirTag Holder 2-pack for $7.50 Prime shipped using the code above. You’ll also find the same multi-buy discount option that knocks the price down to $4.50 for each 2-pack. Regularly $15, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A similar silicone sheath wraps around your AirTag while a “strong adhesive sticks quickly to almost any surface.” Rated 4+ stars.

Then go check out these deals on the ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk chargers before you browse through our ongoing price drops on Spigen’s Valentinus AirTag case at a new low and the first notable discount on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop in various styles.

Then head over to our recently updated master list of the best AirTag accessories, keychains, loops, cases, and more for additional options to protect your Apple item trackers.

More on the ESR Cloud AirTag Cases:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included

Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on

Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop

Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable

Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse

