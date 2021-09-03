Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk chargers starting at $10

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its HaloLock Dashboard MagSafe Car Charger to $17.49 when code 4JRVKKBY has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Slashing 50% off the usual $35 going rate, you’re looking at the best discount to date that’s $3 under previous mentions. As one of ESR’s latest charging accessories, its new HaloLock car mount was designed with iPhone 12 handsets in mind thanks to built-in MagSafe capabilities. Alongside keeping your smartphone in view while on-the-road thanks to an adjustable dashboard design, it’ll also refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 635 customers and you can get a closer look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Those looking to upgrade their at-home charging stand with some MagSafe capabilities are also in luck, as ESR’s Amazon storefront is now discounting its 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $9.99 with the aforementioned code. Down from $20, you’re looking at much of the same 50% in savings while marking the best price to date. This nightstand-friendly charging station delivers a spot to top off your iPhone 12 thanks to a 7.5W MagSafe-compatible pad. That’s alongside a dock for your Apple Watch off to the left for for streamlining your setup. Rated 4/5 stars.

Speaking of MagSafe, don’t forget to go check out the hands-on review that just went live on Anker’s 5K power bank. Now available in several new colors, we take a look at how the refreshed MagSafe accessories stack up. Or just hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts as we head into the weekend.

ESR HaloLock Dashboard MagSafe Mount features:

Fast charging enabled by intelligent heat management offers speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required. Powerful magnetic lock secures your phone over even the roughest roads; official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case recommended

