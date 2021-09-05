Strap AirTags to your keys with Spigen’s Valentinus case at a new low of $13 (Reg. $20)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 35% off the going rate and $2 below our previous mention. This is still one of the first notable discounts, as well. Rocking an imitation leather build, this case provides an affordable alternative to Apple’s pricy in-house cases for your new AirTags. Alongside the streamlined design, there’s an integrated keychain clip for hooking onto your keys, backpack, and anywhere else that could use some newfound item-tracking functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Entering as one of the offerings that have previously made our list of the best AirTags cases, Spigen’s more affordable style arrives to join plenty of other ways to strap the new Apple accessory to your backpack, keys, and more. So be sure to peruse the entire selection of our favorites right here for some equally as recommendable models.

For those who do want to go with Apple’s more premium in-house offerings, now is the perfect time considering you can score the very first discounts on its AirTag Leather Loop starting at $31. With a specially tanned European leather, this will dress up your Apple item finder in more of a luxurious form than you’ll find from the lead deal.

Made of a durable layer of pleather and finely knitted to closure

Secure button closure with cutouts to show off the AirTags

Comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere

Slim and sleek design to keep things bulk-free

Designed to stay compatible with the AirTags bluetooth tracker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!