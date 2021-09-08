Kate Spade x I Love New York collection: Handbags, accessories, more

If you love New York or are visiting soon, Kate Spade has a new collection in celebration of its hometown. The new collection is called “I
Kate Spade quotes, “In 1977, Milton Glaser drew this iconic logo in the back of a yellow taxi, and today, it represents travel across the entire empire state. This season, we’re showing our home the heart with this special capsule collection.”
I love New York Handbags
One of the most notable items from this collection is the New York Manhattan Large Tote. This style can easily hold your 13-inch MacBook, and it comes with two straps to be held as a handbag or crossbody bag alike. The spacious interior allows you to hold essentials, and it’s priced at $398.
A smaller option, the I love NY Big Apple Crossbody that’s absolutely adorable. The bag actually looks like an apple, and the gold chain is on-trend. It has a large logo on the front with a sparkle hart, and it can easily hold your phone, wallet, and small essentials. It’s priced at $298 and will be a keepsake in your wardrobe.
Kate Spade New York Accessories
Another standout from this line is the NYC Map Oblong Scarf. This chic scarf looks adorable as a top with a necklace, around your neck, around the top of a handbag, or worn in your hair. It also doubles as a map for when you come to visit.
If you need a new phone case, the I Love NY iPhone 12/ 12 Pro Case is a fantastic option for the New York lover. The gold foil logo adds a stylish appearance and really makes this case stand out. Better yet, it’s priced at just $40 and would make a great gift idea as well.
