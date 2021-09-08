Kate Spade x I Love New York collection: Handbags, accessories, more

If you love New York or are visiting soon, Kate Spade has a new collection in celebration of its hometown. The new collection is called “I ︎ New York.” Inside this line, you can find 56 items, with pricing starting at just $21. The collection features an array of handbags, wallets, phone cases, shoes, and accessories. Better yet, Kate Spade offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the I ︎ New York collection.

Kate Spade quotes, “In 1977, Milton Glaser drew this iconic logo in the back of a yellow taxi, and today, it represents travel across the entire empire state. This season, we’re showing our home the heart with this special capsule collection.”

I love New York Handbags

One of the most notable items from this collection is the New York Manhattan Large Tote. This style can easily hold your 13-inch MacBook, and it comes with two straps to be held as a handbag or crossbody bag alike. The spacious interior allows you to hold essentials, and it’s priced at $398.

A smaller option, the I love NY Big Apple Crossbody that’s absolutely adorable. The bag actually looks like an apple, and the gold chain is on-trend. It has a large logo on the front with a sparkle hart, and it can easily hold your phone, wallet, and small essentials. It’s priced at $298 and will be a keepsake in your wardrobe.

Kate Spade New York Accessories

Another standout from this line is the NYC Map Oblong Scarf. This chic scarf looks adorable as a top with a necklace, around your neck, around the top of a handbag, or worn in your hair. It also doubles as a map for when you come to visit.

If you need a new phone case, the I Love NY iPhone 12/ 12 Pro Case is a fantastic option for the New York lover. The gold foil logo adds a stylish appearance and really makes this case stand out. Better yet, it’s priced at just $40 and would make a great gift idea as well.

