Just $7 will score you this highly-rated bamboo book and tablet stand at 63% off, more

Lifecare Supplies (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bamboo Book & Tablet Holder for $6.98 Prime shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and apply code ML5NVVHK at checkout to knock 63% off the normal going rate and mark a new Amazon low. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this rustic tablet or book stand offers some additional versatility on everything from the resting angle to its function with built-in page holders. Perfect for studying, cooking from a recipe book, or elevating your tablet, over 10,000 happy customers have left it with an average of 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to keep reading.

While a quick search on Amazon will reveal just how rare today’s lead deal is, you can still put those savings to good use with VEKKIA’s eye-care amber book light for $9.43 after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down from $14, saving you a solid 33% and undercutting our previous mention by $0.50. This cozy clip light works not only on books, but tablets and laptops as well. The warm amber lighting cancels out irritating blue light, helping you get to sleep faster even if you need to burn the midnight oil a bit. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,600 customers.

Although, if you plan on using your bamboo book stand to prop up your iPad, this wireless keyboard could be a perfect addition with 40-hour battery life and sleek RGB backlighting for just $10. It works with all your Apple handsets and tablets, and the lightweight design makes it a cinch to travel with.

Pipishell’s Bamboo Book Stand features:

This table reading stand is made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo to provide you with a reading stand that helps you fall in love with reading all over again. The attached metal clips can hold recipe sheets – thin or thick cookbooks upright and steady for you to simultaneously read your recipes and have your hands free whilst cooking!

This multi-functional bamboo book stand comes with a sturdy front tray, which is heavy duty to withstand different size and style books, tablet, magazines, painting papers, documents, sheet music, tablature, catalogs, laptop, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!