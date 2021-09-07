This highly-rated iPad keyboard features RGB backlighting for just $10 (50% off)

OMOTON-Global (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its RGB Wireless iPad Keyboard for $9.99 Prime shipped when you apply code GZZ2OXCZ at checkout. Normally fetching $20, that slashes a full 50% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked to date on this model. Designed for compatibility with all devices sporting iOS 10.1 or above, this Bluetooth wireless keyboard is perfect for getting some extra work done on the go. It features 40-hour battery life with up to 3-months of standby power, plus seven backlighting colors to add a bit of flair to your portable work or writing station. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Putting some of today’s savings towards this popular keyboard cleaner is a great way to ensure some extra longevity. It currently rings up for just $7, and works on everything from laptops to air conditioners and more. Plus, it features a fresh lemon scent to help your items feel as clean as they look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 35,000 customers.

Speaking of handy little devices, did you see the deal we just tracked on AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50? It packs two HDMI ports with up to 4K resolution, alongside four USB ports, DisplayPort, micro/SD card readers, and a 100W charging passthrough. So if you’ve been looking to flesh out the I/O on your Mac or Chromebook, this is a great place to start since its at the lowest price of the year.

OMOTON RGB Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

Wide Compatibility: The Bluetooth keyboard compatible for iPad 8th 7th Generation 10.2, iPad Mini, iPad Pro 11/12.9, iPad Air 10.9/10.5 ( IOS 10.1 or above).

Rechargeable Battery: The Built-in 400mAh lithium battery can work over 40 hours or stand by for more than 3 months. Note: Press any key and wait 3 seconds to activate it from the sleep mode after 15 minutes of inactivity.

Illuminated LED : Featuring the 7-color LED backlight, this iPad keyboard can switch 7 different colors by pressing “RGB”. Supplying infinite pleasure and convenience for your working and entertainmen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!