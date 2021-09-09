Amazon’s lineup of Fire TVs down to best prices since Prime Day from $20 (Save up to 43%)

Following this morning’s debut of a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon is now discounting a series of its popular streaming media players. Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the best price since Prime Day with 30% in savings attached. Delivering a notable upgrade to your TV setup, the Fire TV 4K arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Dolby Atmos audio support. That’s alongside the bundled Alexa Voice Remote and access to all of the popular streaming services. While it lacks the Wi-Fi 6 support found on the new Max offering, many of the other same features are available at a more affordable price thanks to today’s discount. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 716,000 customers. Head below for more.

Other Fire TV deals:

If you’re having trouble deciding between the different streaming media players in Amazon’s roster, be sure to have a look at our in-depth guide. Walking you though the perks of each model, we break down each of the price points to help ensure you bring home the best streamer for your space. But then be sure to catch up on all of the new Fire TV unveils today in our coverage of Amazon’s latest home theater upgrades.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick features:

Unlock a complete 4K Ultra HD experience- With support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Atmos Audio, access to the latest 4K content, and a lightning-fast processor, Fire TV Stick 4K enables you to experience the beauty of 4K Ultra HD movies and shows on your TV. You can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver with power, volume, and mute buttons. Just press and ask to easily find, launch, and control movies and TV shows.

