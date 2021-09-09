Save up to $99 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt starting at $749

After seeing the 12.9-inch model go on sale earlier this week, Amazon is now carrying those savings over to the Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Right now, you can score the 512GB model for $999.99, down from its usual $1,099 price tag in order to match the all-time low. The entry-level model is also on sale for $749 with $50 in savings attached.

Arriving as the more compact of the latest iPad Pro lineup, the new 11-inch M1 model powers the entire experience, inlcuding its Liquid Retina display. That’s matched by Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6, alongside staples from iPadOS these days like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and a LIDAR-backed camera array. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

As noted above, those who want to take advantage of the flagship iPadOS experience right now can also save $100 on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Alongside just stepping up the screen real estate, this one also packs in the Liquid Retina XDR display for an even more capable setup. Down to all-time lows, now is a great time to get in on the latest iPad Pros from Apple, regardless of which model catches your eye.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

