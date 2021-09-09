Apple’s latest TV show sale is packed with Seinfeld, Friends, Star Trek, and more from $10

After seeing an Apple gift card promotion go live this morning, the latest TV show sale courtesy of iTunes delivering plenty of offers for your digital library. Discounting a selection of iconic complete series, single seasons, and more, prices start at $10. Whether you’re on team Seinfeld or Friends, are looking to catch up on popular HBO series, or bring some classic Star Trek to your collection, there’s something for you in the latest Apple promotion. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Before you check out any of the TV show discounts today from iTunes, be sure to go score yourself a $50 Apple gift card with a $5 Amazon credit attached. If you plan to take advantage of any deals today, you might as well load up your Amazon wallet for free along the way.

Apple complete series and more

Alongside all of the other complete series on sale, Apple is rolling out a fresh assortment of Star Trek discounts. Ranging from complete series of the classics to more theatrical installments of the popular sci-fi series, you’ll find prices starting at $10. Here are all of our top picks:

