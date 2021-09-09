Score a $50 Apple gift card with a FREE $5 Amazon credit attached

Amazon is now rolling out a rare chance to save on Apple gift cards, this time by offering a FREE $5 credit when you buy a $50 card with free email delivery. Just apply code APPLE21 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Given that we typically only see these kinds of promotions on $100 gift cards these days, which are already rare to begin with, today’s promotion is all the more enticing to grab some Apple credit. Whether you’ve been eyeing up a particular app or game that rarely goes on sale, want to cash-in the savings on your monthly Apple Music subscription, or figure it can’t hurt to have some credit on your account ahead of next week’s event, you’ll want to take advantage of the promotion while you can. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

Speaking of gift cards, Amazon is also handing out FREE $10 credits with a variety of other retailers getting in on the savings. Ranging from Airbnb and Uber to GAP, Domino’s, and more, you’ll be able to score some extra Amazon cash just for picking credit at stores you’d likely already be shopping at. Peruse the entire list right here for all of the eligible gift cards.

More on this Amazon Apple Gift Card promotion:

Use the Apple Gift Card to get products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more. Spend it on in-app content, books, subscriptions and even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices. This gift card does it all. And then some. Valid only for U.S. transactions in Apple properties. Valid only for U.S. transactions in Apple properties. For assistance, visit support.apple.com/giftcard or call 1-800-275-2273.

