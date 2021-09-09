Save 50% on AUKEY USB-C GaN chargers, hubs, cables, and more from $7

AUKEY is now launching an autumn sale that’s taking 50% off a wide range of iPhone and Android accessories, headphones, USB-C hubs, and more. Just apply code AUTUMN50 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Omnia Duo 65W 2-Port USB-C GaN Charger at $23. Down from $46, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $7 under our previous mention. Ideal for refueling just about every piece of your Apple kit, this 2-port USB-C charger arrives with the ability to dish out 65W of power. So whether you’re looking to refuel a MacBook or iPhone 13 come next week, this Omnia offering is well-equipped. Not to mention, it has a compact size thanks to the GaN technology. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the AUKEY autumn sale right here for even more ways to refresh your setup. With prices starting at under $7, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date on a variety of chargers and Mac accessories. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the 50% in savings.

Though if you’re looking for a true iPhone 13 companion, earlier this week saw Anker debut its new 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger. Available in four unique colors, we took a hands-on look to see how the latest from Anker stacks up. Get all of the details in our review right here, and then go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts today.

AUKEY Omnia Duo 65W 2-Port USB-C GaN Charger features:

Integrates AUKEY’s latest OmniaChip which makes use of gallium nitride (GaN) to pack more power into a smaller and lighter charger. Packs enough power to charge a 13” MacBook Pro and fast-charge a smartphone simultaneously. Dynamic Detect enables full-power charging for a single device and intelligent power distribution for two devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

