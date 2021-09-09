Add four Eveready LED flashlights with batteries to your emergency kit at just $7

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights with Batteries for $7.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its going rate of $10 to $13, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights are a must-have when it comes to emergencies. You’ll get four flashlights that all come with AA batteries, which means everything’s in the box to start using them as soon as they arrive. Plus, being powered by AA’s means you’ll always have a spare set on hand should it start to run dim. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

When it comes to flashlights, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. Those on tighter budgets can pick up a single flashlight for $7, but honestly, that’s essentially the same price you’d be paying for four in today’s lead deal.

Need to illuminate your entire yard? Well, eufy’s Security Floodlight Camera 2K comes in at $160 right now during Best Buy’s 1-day-only sale. That’s a $40 discount and delivers both a 2,000-lumen floodlight with a built-in 2K camera to keep an eye on things whether you’re home or away. Also, don’t forget that Kershaw’s Kuro Pocket Knife is down to $21, which is 30% below its normal going rate.

More on the Eveready LED Flashlight:

  • [EMERGENCY FLASHLIGHT]: Prepare for power outages with these four (4) long-lasting EVEREADY LED Flashlights. Includes eight (8) AA batteries
  • [LONG RUNTIME]: Handheld flashlight with an extra-long runtime of 30 hours for reliable lighting whenever you need it
  • [BRIGHT LIGHT]: Bright LED flashlight is an ideal emergency flashlight or for general use to help you protect your family and get the lighting you need

