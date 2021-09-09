Here’s one of the first discounts we’ve seen on eufy’s 2,000-lumen Floodlight Cam 2K at $160

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2K for $159.99 shipped. Also available direct at Best Buy. At a $40 discount from its normal going rate, which the white model still goes for at Best Buy, today’s deal marks one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked. This floodlight upgrades your home with better illumination and 2K video recording at the same time. The light itself outputs 2,000-lumens to brighten any area, while the built-in 2K camera both live streams and records video of motion events. There’s a 100dB alarm that can be triggered at any time, as well, warding off unwanted visitors. You’ll also find built-in AI that uses human detection to notice body shapes and face patterns, ensuring you only get notified when a person crosses into the camera’s path and not a stray cat. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $32 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Enjoy using Anker and eufy products? Well, you’re in luck, as today there’s an Amazon Gold Box sale which discounts a wide selection of items up to 40% off. Pricing starts at $8 and you’ll find power banks, wall chargers, Qi stands, and more featured here. Hurry though, these sales only go until midnight!

More on the eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2K:

eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2K provides hi-res 2K resolution so you can see and record in full 2K surveillance. There are no hidden costs, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and much more. You don’t even need Homebase 2 to use it (Existing outdoor wiring and weatherproof junction box required)

