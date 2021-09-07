Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-year low of $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife (1835TBLKST) for $21.04 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Kershaw offering features a 3.1-inch blade that’s deemed “useful for cutting heavy cordage, preparing kindling, removing zip-ties, and everyday home tasks.” It boasts a black, glass-filled nylon handle with a standout pattern that also provides more traction for an enhanced grip. A modified tanto blade that features “strong piercing power” in addition to a serrated edge that is ready to easily cut through tough materials. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for Smith & Wesson’s Extreme Ops Folding Knife at under $14 Prime shipped to curb today’s spending. It’s the best-selling tactical knife on Amazon, has received over 31,000 reviews, and averages a 4.7/5 star rating. This blade is similarly-sized, but does shed the unique look offered above.

Keep the ball rolling when you have a look at our list of DIY and outdoor tool discounts right here. There you’ll discover this 18-piece spring clamp set for $10 Prime shipped, a 15-in-1 multi-tool for $9.50, and even this 39-piece hand tool kit for $17. Oh, and let’s not forget that KitchenAid’s All Purpose Shears are under $7.

Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife features:

  • 3.1” blade made of high-performance 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade offers strength, corrosion resistance and good edge retention
  • Black glass-filled nylon handle scales provide an eye-catching pattern for greater gripping traction and unmatched style
  • Modified tanto blade features a drop-point for strong piercing power and a serrated edge for cutting tough materials with ease

