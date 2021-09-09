Hisense’s new 75-inch U7G 4K 120Hz Android TV w/ HDMI 2.1 sees $302 discount to all-time low

Walmart is now offering the Hisense 75-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV for $1,148. Shipping adds an additional $50. Even with delivery factored in, that’s $302 off the usual price tag with today’s offer marking a new all-time low that undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $202. Having just launched earlier this summer, you’re still looking at one of the first notable discount on the latest from Hisense. Its U7G arrives with a 75-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by full array local dimming alongside a 120HZZ native refresh rate. The two HDMI 2.1 ports ensure you can take full advantage of those visuals with PS5 or Xbox Series X, and two standard HDMI inputs are also included. Though the build-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more.

If you don’t need as large of a screen, right now you can bring home the 65-inch version of Hisense U7G Android TV for $999.99 at Amazon. Down from $1,100, you’re not looking at quite as steep of a discount here, but that $100 in savings will surely help refresh the home theater with much of the same features noted above, just in a smaller package. Rated 4/5 stars.

This Hisense 75-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV is about as compelling of a home theater upgrade as you’ll find, and so you might as well pair that with an equally high-end sound system to match. So be sure to check out our recent hands-on review that went live earlier this summer on Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar. Having launched as the brand’s first Dolby Atmos sound bar, this new release arrives with plenty of notable features to justify its premium price tag. Read all about my take on the listening experience right here before checking out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide this week.

Hisense 75-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

