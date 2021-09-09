Licheers’ popular phone and tablet stand folds into its base, now just $7 (50% off)

-
Save 50% $7

Leader Seller (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for $6.99 Prime shipped when you apply code MKJLPHYR at checkout. Doing so will slash 50% off the usual rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This popular stand can elevate your phone up to 9-inches and holds iPads or similarly-sized tablets up to 5-inches off your desk. It stores neatly inside the weighted base when not in use and features a wide array of angling options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers. Find more deals like this below.

Prefer a folding mechanism to a retractable one? This foldable stand from Licheers is also marked down to $7. It’s ready to hold devices up to 11-inches in size, so it’s sturdy enough to take on larger tablets and even a Nintendo Switch should the need arise. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 600 customers.

Though for something even more customizable, check out this Lamicall gooseneck phone stand for 25% off. Not only does this one hold your phone for you, but you can adjust it in all sorts of ways thanks to the full-motion design. This is just one highlight among all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals, so head over to our roundup for more options, or our dedicated guide for all the latest and greatest.

More on the Licheers Phone Stand:

  • Licheers cell phone stand for desk comes with a weighted metal base, an aluminum alloy rod that makes a lower centre of gravity.This iPhone holder stand is stable enough to support all mobile phones, iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max/X/MAX/XR/8/8P, Note 10/9/8/Plus, S10/S9/S8, Switch, iPad Mini, iPad Air, small tablet, and so on. (NOTE: IT MIGHT NOT SUITABLE FOR DEVICES OVER 10 INCH.)
  • This cell phone stand holder is adjustable in height from 5.1″ (12.95cm) to 9″(22.86cm) to raise your phone screen to eye level, which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain, also it can be easily adjusted to the (5°~ 90°) angle by hand, providing comfortable viewing angle.(TIPS:FOR BIG SIZE DEVICES, PLEASE LOWER THE HEIGHT AND ADJUST A SUITABLE ANGLE TO GET BETTER STABILITY.)
  • A reserved charging port lets you charge your phone when using this stand. The base of the phone stand can be a mini storage tray to place your little things, such as earphones, U disk, keys, earrings and etc.

