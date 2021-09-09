Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Save 20%), more

Yootech (97% positive all-time feedback from 30,000+) via Amazon is now offering its 10W Qi Charging Pad for $10.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, you’re looking at a new Amazon low and an affordable way to outfit the nightstand or family room end table with a new Qi charging surface. Delivering both 10 and 7.5W outputs, this is just as useful for iPhone households as it is Android users. The slim design has a rubber ring on both the top and bottom to help it stay in place, while also ensuring your handset doesn’t move around, either. Over 123,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

7.5W charging mode is for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8/8 plus with latest iOS System; 10W charging mode is compatible with Note 10/10 Plus/S10/S10 Plus/S10E/Note9/S9/S8 and so on; 5W charging mode works on Any Qi-enabled devices like Google Pixel 3/3XL/4XL and other Qi-enabled phones. Note: Adapter is Not Included, QC 2.0/3.0 adapter, iPhone 11 Pro /11 Pro Max PD Adapter, Note 10/10 Plus PD Adapter will be highly recommended.

It is compatible with AirPods (with wireless charging case) and AirPods Pro. The size of the AirPods fits perfectly into the charging area of the wireless charging pad, perfect wireless charging companion for AirPods, easier to find the “Sweet Spot”. Also, both top and bottom have a rubber ring, will keep your AirPods in place and prevent slippage.

