Go hands-free with Lamicall’s metal gooseneck smartphone clamp stand at $15.50 (25% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Gooseneck Smartphone Clamp Stand for $15.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $20 or more, today’s deal is up to 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Perfect for your desk setup or hands-free bedside use, it sports a 33.4-inch gooseneck-style and adjustable snake arm made of magnesium alloy alongside the up to 2.36-inch clamp on the other side. The 360-degree smartphone bracket is compatible with models from 4- to 7-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this comparable option that comes in at $12 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It is much of the same with a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers and nearly identical gooseneck arm length. The brand isn’t nearly as well known as Lamicall is for products like this, but the reviews and price speak for themselves here.

While we are talking smartphone accessories, be sure to dive into today’s Anker Gold Box charging sale from $8 as well as this deal on Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount and everything else in this morning’s roundup. You’ll also want to check out this deal on the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal and the elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand as well.

More on the Lamicall Gooseneck Smartphone Clamp Clip:

The gooseneck phone clamp mount is designed to: watch Netflix handsfree while lying in bed or sofa at home, use facetime with families when clipped on the desk, read recipes in the kitchen, taking selfies. And it also can be an overhead phone holder for video recording. Featuring the adjustable clamp base varying from 0 to 2.36 inches (6cm), the cell phone clip holder can be securely mounted on the bed frame, bedside, headboard, nightstand, desk, end table and kitchen counter etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!