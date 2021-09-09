Our exclusive discount takes $75 off Segway’s Ninebot MAX electric scooter

Wellbots has now partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max. Right now when you apply code 9TO5MAX at checkout, the price will drop to $804.99 shipped. Normally fetching $880, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since well before the summer thanks to $75 in savings. Summer may be coming to an end, but fall weather makes for just as fun of joy rides around on this Segway scooter. Ninebot Max arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

As one of the more compelling offering in the Segway stable, its Ninebot Max scooter also features some other notable features. There’s notably 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride which pair with regenerative braking and a dual brake system. Not to mention, its folding design can collapse when not in use for easily stowing away.

Segway Ninebot Scooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

