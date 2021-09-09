Stream a month of AMC+ for just $1 if you’re a Prime member (Save 89%)

Amazon is offering its Prime members a 1-month subscription to AMC+ for $0.99. For comparison, it would normally be $9 per month for this service, which is what it’ll cost after your first month’s subscription. Today’s deal matches our last mention. AMC+ includes the best content from AMC, plus “complete collections” of Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films United. Everything on this streaming service is entirely ad-free and you’ll also have access to exclusive series. Find out more about AMC+ right here. Note: Your subscription will auto-renew after one month, so be sure to cancel before that time to avoid any extra charges.

Did you see that Amazon just launched a new Fire TV Omni series alongside Stick 4K Max? Pre-orders are open now and there’s already a launch-day discount, dropping the 50-inch to $400 from its normal $510 list price. Wi-Fi 6 is in tow, and there are solid updates all around here.

If you’d rather just upgrade your home theater on a budget, consider picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 from its normal $50 going rate. If that’s a bit much, other options are on sale from $20 right now, where we’re seeing the best prices since Prime Day on Amazon’s in-house streaming media players. We’ve got all the detailed lined up right here in our coverage from earlier today, so be sure to give that a look to learn more.

More about AMC+:

AMC+ is a new premium streaming bundle that includes the best of AMC, plus the complete collections of Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. With AMC+ you get early access to favorites, plus exclusive series and tons of acclaimed movies and shows— all Ad Free.

