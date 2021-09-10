New Amazon low takes $130 off OnePlus 9 Pro

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $939.09 shipped. Usually fetching $1,069, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to $130 in savings that also undercuts our previous mention by $30. Delivering the latest and greatest from OnePlus, its 9 Pro is also receiving an equally as impressive discount with all of the flagship specs you’d expect in tow.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 290 customers.

For those who might be planning to pick up one of the new OnePlus Watch or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro, there are some bundle discounts that offer additional value up for the taking today, too. Earlier in the week we spotted up to $180 in savings on different packages centered around the OnePlus 9 Pro, delivering some extra value from the lead deal for those looking to go all-in on the ecosystem. Or just checkout all of the best app and game deals still live for your device right here.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

