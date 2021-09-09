Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, Evoland, and more

It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Alongside everything in our Android and Chromebook hubs we are also tracking solid price drops on Google Pixel 4 and Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet. But for now we are turning our attention to Google Play and the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Speedometer GPS Pro, Evoland, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Cyberlords – Arcology, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet at a new all-time low that now joins ongoing offers on the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433. Moving over the handsets, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G has now received a $400 discount alongside offers on OnePlus 9 Pro deal bundles and Google Pixel 4. Make sure you check out today’s Android TV deals, the Gold Box Anker sale from $8, and today’s smartphone accessories roundup as well.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $6, Outer Worlds $20, DMC 5 $11, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Speedometer GPS Pro:

This app can track your speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, time elapsed, avg speed, max speed, altitude…Save your track info. Switch between car speedometer and bike cyclometer. Mph, knot and km/h mode. Display satellites status. Speed chart.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!