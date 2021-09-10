Nike’s end of summer sale takes up to 40% off rarely discounted styles

Nike is launching a new end of summer sale today, taking up to 40% off a collection of popular shoes, apparel, and other gear. Shipping is free across the board for this with a Nike+ membership, which is free to join here. Now that we’re shifting into fall, now is a great time to lock-in some new cool-weather streetwear or just refresh your workout fit with some notable price cuts on popular styles like FlyKnit, Jordans, Air Force 1s, and even its self-lacing Adapt kicks. With a variety styles that Nike notes rarely go on sale, we’re seeing some of the best prices to date across a collection of ways to refresh your wardrobe and exercise kit. Head below for all of our top picks.

A personal favorite from the sale are the Adapt Auto Max self-lacing shoes at $360.97. Marking one of the first notable discounts, these are down from $400 to deliver a match of the best price yet. Delivering a fresh take on Nike’s lineup of self-lacing shoes, the new Adapt Auto Max arrive with a Max Air pad along the underfoot that delivers a soft and comfortable stride.

That’s of course alongside the unique functionality that allows these shoes to automatically lace onto your feet just by stepping in, or with a companion iPhone/Android app that lets you set up Siri Shortcuts for voice control, too. So far these carry a 4.9/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway of our hands-on review.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Then after you’ve shopped everything in the clearance event, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more deals. We’re heading into the weekend with a pretty impressive selection of discounts from top brands like J.Crew, Clarks, Orvis, and much more.

