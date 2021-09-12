iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $299 pre-paid discount to new low ahead of Tuesday’s event

While all eyes are on what Apple will announce come its event on Tuesday, Boost Mobile is now offering the best iPhone 12 series discounts we’ve seen to date for those who aren’t planning on upgrading to the new devices. Right now, you can score a pre-paid iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at $799.99 shipped for the 128GB model in your choice of four colors. Down from its usual $1,099 price tag, this is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and amounts to a new all-time low at $299 off.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s current handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to previous-generation models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Joining the lead deal, Boost Mobile is also carrying those pre-paid savings over to the iPhone 12 mini, with a 64GB model in six colors entering at $429.99. Down from $699, you’re looking at $269 in savings and the best offer yet at $170 under our previous refurbished mention. On the opposite end of the spectrum from the 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini delivers the lineup’s smallest device with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. There’s still an A14 Bionic chip powering the entire experience, as well as the same squared-off form-factor noted above.

Fittingly for either of the iPhone 12 discounts, we’re still tracking an Amazon low on the official MagSafe Charger at $30. Delivering a chance to score Apple’s in-house accessory, you’ll be able to power up either of the handsets at 15W speeds thanks to the unique magnetic charger.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max. 5G to download huge files on the go and stream HDR video. Larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with the best Pro camera system on an iPhone, and 5x optical zoom range. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision video recording, editing, and playback. Night mode portraits and next-level AR experiences with the LiDAR Scanner. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. For infinitely spectacular possibilities.

