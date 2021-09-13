Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 Amazon discount

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,149.99 shipped in Space Gray. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at the second-best price to date over with today’s offer saving you $149 and marking the lowest price in over a month. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro arrives with the M1 chip for notable performance gains over its Intel predecessors, with today’s discount making for a notable chance to finally see what all of the hype has been about. On top of up to 17-hour battery life, you’re also looking at a 13-inch Retina display on top of a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM to pair with the 256GB SSD. Dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

