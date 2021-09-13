Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 Amazon discount

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,149.99 shipped in Space Gray. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at the second-best price to date over with today’s offer saving you $149 and marking the lowest price in over a month. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro arrives with the M1 chip for notable performance gains over its Intel predecessors, with today’s discount making for a notable chance to finally see what all of the hype has been about. On top of up to 17-hour battery life, you’re also looking at a 13-inch Retina display on top of a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM to pair with the 256GB SSD. Dive into  our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

It’s Apple event week and our relevant guide is fittingly packed with price cuts on all of the gear you could want. Ranging from the best price of the year on AirPods Pro to a rare markdown on AirTags, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

